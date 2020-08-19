Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .268 .349 596 103 160 28 5 29 97 69 127 9 1 7
Knapp .462 .500 13 0 6 1 0 0 3 1 3 0 0 0
Gosselin .429 .500 28 8 12 3 0 3 8 4 6 0 0 0
Harper .367 .486 60 19 22 3 1 5 15 12 11 4 0 0
Bohm .353 .450 17 3 6 2 0 0 2 3 2 0 0 1
Haseley .333 .364 21 3 7 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 0 0
Gregorius .308 .343 65 10 20 3 0 3 13 3 8 1 0 1
Realmuto .288 .338 66 14 19 2 0 8 20 5 19 0 0 1
Quinn .268 .286 41 5 11 3 1 1 4 1 9 2 0 0
Bruce .245 .288 49 6 12 3 2 4 11 3 11 0 0 0
Segura .222 .344 54 12 12 0 1 3 4 10 11 1 1 1
Hoskins .214 .421 56 13 12 4 0 1 6 17 15 0 0 0
McCutchen .211 .270 57 5 12 1 0 1 8 5 12 1 0 0
Walker .176 .222 17 3 3 1 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0
Kingery .122 .173 49 2 6 0 0 0 1 3 12 0 0 1
Garlick .000 .000 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 9 9 5.49 18 18 2 154.0 177 99 94 28 47 161
Parker 1 0 0.00 3 0 0 4.1 3 0 0 0 1 7
Walker 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0
Álvarez 0 0 1.50 7 0 0 6.0 7 1 1 0 3 6
Nola 2 1 2.05 4 4 0 26.1 13 6 6 3 4 37
Wheeler 3 0 2.81 4 4 0 25.2 25 9 8 1 6 12
Arrieta 1 2 4.02 3 3 0 15.2 17 7 7 2 2 14
McClain 0 0 4.50 2 0 0 2.0 2 1 1 1 1 0
Eflin 0 1 5.14 3 3 0 14.0 16 10 8 2 5 23
Hunter 0 1 5.14 7 0 0 7.0 9 4 4 0 1 6
Morgan 0 0 5.40 7 0 0 5.0 7 3 3 1 2 7
Rosso 0 0 5.79 4 0 0 4.2 4 3 3 1 3 4
Neris 1 0 7.20 6 0 2 5.0 7 4 4 0 3 6
Howard 0 1 7.88 2 2 0 8.0 14 8 7 4 3 6
Velasquez 0 0 7.88 3 2 0 8.0 8 7 7 2 6 11
Guerra 1 2 9.95 7 0 0 6.1 7 8 7 3 2 8
Kelley 0 0 10.80 4 0 0 3.1 8 4 4 2 1 5
Pivetta 0 0 15.88 3 0 0 5.2 10 10 10 3 1 4
Irvin 0 1 18.00 2 0 0 2.0 7 4 4 0 0 1
Brogdon 0 0 20.25 1 0 0 1.1 3 3 3 2 1 2
Davis 0 0 21.00 4 0 0 3.0 10 7 7 1 1 2