Philadelphia Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.268
|.349
|596
|103
|160
|28
|5
|29
|97
|69
|127
|9
|1
|7
|Knapp
|.462
|.500
|13
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gosselin
|.429
|.500
|28
|8
|12
|3
|0
|3
|8
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Harper
|.367
|.486
|60
|19
|22
|3
|1
|5
|15
|12
|11
|4
|0
|0
|Bohm
|.353
|.450
|17
|3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Haseley
|.333
|.364
|21
|3
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gregorius
|.308
|.343
|65
|10
|20
|3
|0
|3
|13
|3
|8
|1
|0
|1
|Realmuto
|.288
|.338
|66
|14
|19
|2
|0
|8
|20
|5
|19
|0
|0
|1
|Quinn
|.268
|.286
|41
|5
|11
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|9
|2
|0
|0
|Bruce
|.245
|.288
|49
|6
|12
|3
|2
|4
|11
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Segura
|.222
|.344
|54
|12
|12
|0
|1
|3
|4
|10
|11
|1
|1
|1
|Hoskins
|.214
|.421
|56
|13
|12
|4
|0
|1
|6
|17
|15
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen
|.211
|.270
|57
|5
|12
|1
|0
|1
|8
|5
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Walker
|.176
|.222
|17
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery
|.122
|.173
|49
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Garlick
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|9
|9
|5.49
|18
|18
|2
|154.0
|177
|99
|94
|28
|47
|161
|Parker
|1
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Walker
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Álvarez
|0
|0
|1.50
|7
|0
|0
|6.0
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|6
|Nola
|2
|1
|2.05
|4
|4
|0
|26.1
|13
|6
|6
|3
|4
|37
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|2.81
|4
|4
|0
|25.2
|25
|9
|8
|1
|6
|12
|Arrieta
|1
|2
|4.02
|3
|3
|0
|15.2
|17
|7
|7
|2
|2
|14
|McClain
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Eflin
|0
|1
|5.14
|3
|3
|0
|14.0
|16
|10
|8
|2
|5
|23
|Hunter
|0
|1
|5.14
|7
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|6
|Morgan
|0
|0
|5.40
|7
|0
|0
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|7
|Rosso
|0
|0
|5.79
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Neris
|1
|0
|7.20
|6
|0
|2
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|0
|3
|6
|Howard
|0
|1
|7.88
|2
|2
|0
|8.0
|14
|8
|7
|4
|3
|6
|Velasquez
|0
|0
|7.88
|3
|2
|0
|8.0
|8
|7
|7
|2
|6
|11
|Guerra
|1
|2
|9.95
|7
|0
|0
|6.1
|7
|8
|7
|3
|2
|8
|Kelley
|0
|0
|10.80
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|8
|4
|4
|2
|1
|5
|Pivetta
|0
|0
|15.88
|3
|0
|0
|5.2
|10
|10
|10
|3
|1
|4
|Irvin
|0
|1
|18.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|7
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Brogdon
|0
|0
|20.25
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Davis
|0
|0
|21.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|10
|7
|7
|1
|1
|2
