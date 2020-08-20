Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .260 .344 626 106 163 30 5 29 100 75 139 9 1 8
Knapp .462 .500 13 0 6 1 0 0 3 1 3 0 0 0
Gosselin .406 .472 32 8 13 3 0 3 9 4 8 0 0 0
Harper .349 .474 63 19 22 3 1 5 15 13 13 4 0 0
Haseley .333 .364 21 3 7 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 0 0
Bohm .300 .417 20 3 6 2 0 0 2 4 3 0 0 1
Gregorius .299 .338 67 10 20 3 0 3 14 4 8 1 0 1
Realmuto .275 .333 69 14 19 2 0 8 20 6 21 0 0 1
Quinn .262 .279 42 5 11 3 1 1 4 1 9 2 0 0
Bruce .245 .288 49 6 12 3 2 4 11 3 11 0 0 0
Segura .222 .344 54 12 12 0 1 3 4 10 11 1 1 1
Walker .211 .250 19 4 4 2 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0
McCutchen .210 .265 62 6 13 2 0 1 8 5 12 1 0 0
Hoskins .207 .425 58 14 12 4 0 1 7 19 16 0 0 1
Kingery .115 .164 52 2 6 0 0 0 1 3 13 0 0 1
Garlick .000 .000 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 9 10 5.56 19 19 2 162.0 186 105 100 29 54 171
Parker 1 0 0.00 3 0 0 4.1 3 0 0 0 1 7
Walker 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0
Álvarez 0 0 1.50 7 0 0 6.0 7 1 1 0 3 6
Nola 2 1 2.05 4 4 0 26.1 13 6 6 3 4 37
Wheeler 3 0 2.81 4 4 0 25.2 25 9 8 1 6 12
Morgan 0 0 4.05 8 0 0 6.2 8 3 3 1 2 11
McClain 0 0 4.50 2 0 0 2.0 2 1 1 1 1 0
Arrieta 1 3 4.95 4 4 0 20.0 22 11 11 3 6 17
Eflin 0 1 5.14 3 3 0 14.0 16 10 8 2 5 23
Hunter 0 1 5.14 7 0 0 7.0 9 4 4 0 1 6
Neris 1 0 7.20 6 0 2 5.0 7 4 4 0 3 6
Howard 0 1 7.88 2 2 0 8.0 14 8 7 4 3 6
Velasquez 0 0 7.88 3 2 0 8.0 8 7 7 2 6 11
Rosso 0 0 7.94 5 0 0 5.2 7 5 5 1 5 6
Guerra 1 2 9.95 7 0 0 6.1 7 8 7 3 2 8
Kelley 0 0 10.80 4 0 0 3.1 8 4 4 2 1 5
Brogdon 0 0 11.57 2 0 0 2.1 3 3 3 2 2 3
Pivetta 0 0 15.88 3 0 0 5.2 10 10 10 3 1 4
Irvin 0 1 18.00 2 0 0 2.0 7 4 4 0 0 1
Davis 0 0 21.00 4 0 0 3.0 10 7 7 1 1 2