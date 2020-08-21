Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .261 .343 681 116 178 33 5 30 110 79 159 10 1 11
Knapp .438 .471 16 1 7 2 0 0 4 1 4 0 0 0
Gosselin .371 .436 35 8 13 3 0 3 9 4 8 0 0 0
Harper .338 .471 68 21 23 3 1 6 16 15 13 4 0 0
Haseley .333 .364 21 3 7 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 0 0
Gregorius .315 .358 73 12 23 3 0 3 15 4 8 1 0 2
Bohm .308 .419 26 4 8 3 0 0 3 5 6 0 0 1
Realmuto .274 .329 73 14 20 2 0 8 21 6 22 0 0 1
Quinn .261 .277 46 6 12 3 1 1 4 1 12 3 0 1
McCutchen .243 .289 70 7 17 3 0 1 12 5 14 1 0 0
Bruce .231 .273 52 6 12 3 2 4 11 3 13 0 0 0
Segura .228 .343 57 12 13 0 1 3 4 10 12 1 1 1
Hoskins .203 .414 64 15 13 4 0 1 7 20 20 0 0 1
Walker .190 .217 21 4 4 2 0 0 1 1 6 0 0 0
Kingery .111 .172 54 3 6 0 0 0 1 3 14 0 0 2
Garlick .000 .000 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0



PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 9 12 5.58 21 21 2 174.1 205 117 108 32 62 185
Parker 1 0 0.00 4 0 0 5.1 4 0 0 0 2 8
Walker 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0
Álvarez 0 0 1.42 8 0 0 6.1 7 1 1 0 3 6
Nola 2 1 2.05 4 4 0 26.1 13 6 6 3 4 37
Wheeler 3 0 2.81 4 4 0 25.2 25 9 8 1 6 12
McClain 0 0 3.86 3 0 0 2.1 3 1 1 1 2 0
Morgan 0 0 4.05 8 0 0 6.2 8 3 3 1 2 11
Arrieta 1 3 4.95 4 4 0 20.0 22 11 11 3 6 17
Eflin 0 1 5.14 3 3 0 14.0 16 10 8 2 5 23
Hunter 0 1 5.62 8 0 0 8.0 11 5 5 0 1 6
Howard 0 1 6.17 3 3 0 11.2 19 9 8 4 5 11
Neris 1 1 6.75 7 0 2 5.1 8 7 4 0 4 7
Velasquez 0 0 7.62 4 3 0 13.0 13 11 11 4 8 18
Rosso 0 0 7.94 5 0 0 5.2 7 5 5 1 5 6
Guerra 1 3 9.45 8 0 0 6.2 10 9 7 3 2 8
Kelley 0 0 10.80 4 0 0 3.1 8 4 4 2 1 5
Pivetta 0 0 15.88 3 0 0 5.2 10 10 10 3 1 4
Brogdon 0 0 16.88 3 0 0 2.2 4 5 5 3 3 3
Irvin 0 1 18.00 2 0 0 2.0 7 4 4 0 0 1
Davis 0 0 21.00 4 0 0 3.0 10 7 7 1 1 2