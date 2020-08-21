https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Philadelphia-Team-Stax-15505042.php
Philadelphia Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.261
|.343
|681
|116
|178
|33
|5
|30
|110
|79
|159
|10
|1
|11
|Knapp
|.438
|.471
|16
|1
|7
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gosselin
|.371
|.436
|35
|8
|13
|3
|0
|3
|9
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Harper
|.338
|.471
|68
|21
|23
|3
|1
|6
|16
|15
|13
|4
|0
|0
|Haseley
|.333
|.364
|21
|3
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gregorius
|.315
|.358
|73
|12
|23
|3
|0
|3
|15
|4
|8
|1
|0
|2
|Bohm
|.308
|.419
|26
|4
|8
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Realmuto
|.274
|.329
|73
|14
|20
|2
|0
|8
|21
|6
|22
|0
|0
|1
|Quinn
|.261
|.277
|46
|6
|12
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|12
|3
|0
|1
|McCutchen
|.243
|.289
|70
|7
|17
|3
|0
|1
|12
|5
|14
|1
|0
|0
|Bruce
|.231
|.273
|52
|6
|12
|3
|2
|4
|11
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Segura
|.228
|.343
|57
|12
|13
|0
|1
|3
|4
|10
|12
|1
|1
|1
|Hoskins
|.203
|.414
|64
|15
|13
|4
|0
|1
|7
|20
|20
|0
|0
|1
|Walker
|.190
|.217
|21
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery
|.111
|.172
|54
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|14
|0
|0
|2
|Garlick
|.000
|.000
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|9
|12
|5.58
|21
|21
|2
|174.1
|205
|117
|108
|32
|62
|185
|Parker
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|5.1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Walker
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Álvarez
|0
|0
|1.42
|8
|0
|0
|6.1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|3
|6
|Nola
|2
|1
|2.05
|4
|4
|0
|26.1
|13
|6
|6
|3
|4
|37
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|2.81
|4
|4
|0
|25.2
|25
|9
|8
|1
|6
|12
|McClain
|0
|0
|3.86
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Morgan
|0
|0
|4.05
|8
|0
|0
|6.2
|8
|3
|3
|1
|2
|11
|Arrieta
|1
|3
|4.95
|4
|4
|0
|20.0
|22
|11
|11
|3
|6
|17
|Eflin
|0
|1
|5.14
|3
|3
|0
|14.0
|16
|10
|8
|2
|5
|23
|Hunter
|0
|1
|5.62
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|6
|Howard
|0
|1
|6.17
|3
|3
|0
|11.2
|19
|9
|8
|4
|5
|11
|Neris
|1
|1
|6.75
|7
|0
|2
|5.1
|8
|7
|4
|0
|4
|7
|Velasquez
|0
|0
|7.62
|4
|3
|0
|13.0
|13
|11
|11
|4
|8
|18
|Rosso
|0
|0
|7.94
|5
|0
|0
|5.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|5
|6
|Guerra
|1
|3
|9.45
|8
|0
|0
|6.2
|10
|9
|7
|3
|2
|8
|Kelley
|0
|0
|10.80
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|8
|4
|4
|2
|1
|5
|Pivetta
|0
|0
|15.88
|3
|0
|0
|5.2
|10
|10
|10
|3
|1
|4
|Brogdon
|0
|0
|16.88
|3
|0
|0
|2.2
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Irvin
|0
|1
|18.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|7
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Davis
|0
|0
|21.00
|4
|0
|0
|3.0
|10
|7
|7
|1
|1
|2
