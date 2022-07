Blue jays first. George Springer singles to left field. Bo Bichette walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. strikes out swinging. Alejandro Kirk strikes out swinging. Teoscar Hernandez doubles to deep right center field, tagged out at third, Odubel Herrera to Bryson Stott to Matt Vierling. Bo Bichette scores. George Springer scores.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 2, Phillies 0.

Phillies second. Darick Hall called out on strikes. Didi Gregorius strikes out on a foul tip. Bryson Stott singles to deep right field. Matt Vierling singles to right field. Bryson Stott to third. Odubel Herrera singles to third base. Matt Vierling to second. Bryson Stott scores. Garrett Stubbs flies out to left center field to Lourdes Gurriel Jr..

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 2, Phillies 1.

Phillies fourth. Darick Hall strikes out swinging. Didi Gregorius strikes out swinging. Bryson Stott homers to right field. Matt Vierling reaches on third strike. Fielding error by Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Odubel Herrera grounds out to second base, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Phillies 2, Blue jays 2.

Blue jays fourth. Alejandro Kirk strikes out swinging. Teoscar Hernandez pops out to shallow right field to Bryson Stott. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubles to left field. Matt Chapman doubles to deep right center field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scores. Santiago Espinal pops out to Rhys Hoskins.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 3, Phillies 2.

Phillies fifth. Garrett Stubbs singles to shallow infield. Kyle Schwarber lines out to deep center field to George Springer. Rhys Hoskins strikes out swinging. Nick Castellanos singles to left field. Garrett Stubbs scores. Darick Hall strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 3, Blue jays 3.

Blue jays sixth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. strikes out swinging. Alejandro Kirk singles to center field. Teoscar Hernandez singles to deep right field. Alejandro Kirk to second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubles to deep left center field. Teoscar Hernandez to third. Alejandro Kirk scores. Matt Chapman walks. Santiago Espinal pops out to shallow right field to Bryson Stott. Danny Jansen grounds out to shallow infield, Corey Knebel to Rhys Hoskins.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Blue jays 4, Phillies 3.