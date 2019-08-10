Phillies OF Bruce back on injured list, day after returning

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Jay Bruce has been put on the injured list, only one day after he returned following a three-week absence for a different injury

Bruce is out this time with strained left flexor. The Phillies made the move before Friday night's game at San Francisco.

Bruce started and played in left field during Thursday night's 5-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The 32-year-old made a handful of plays but injured his hip making a throw back to the infield in the third inning. Bruce remained in the game and went 0 for 3.

Bruce began the season with Seattle Mariners before the Phillies acquired him and cash in a trade on June 2 for minor league infielder Jake Scheiner. Bruce has 24 home runs and 57 games combined this season and is the only player in history to have 10 or more home runs for two different teams before the All-Star break.

Adam Haseley replaced Bruce in the lineup and was batting eighth playing in center field. Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make room for Bruce but had not left San Francisco.

