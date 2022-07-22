Phillies, White Sox minor leaguers banned for positive tests

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Joalbert Angulo was suspended for 60 games and Chicago White Sox outfielder Terrell Tatum for 50 on Friday following positive tests under baseball's minor league drug program.

Angulo, a 20-year-old with the Dominican Summer League Phillies, tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Tamoxifen, which is available under the brand names Nolvadex and Soltamox. The medication blocks the effects of estrogen hormone in the body, is used to treat breast cancer and has been taken by steroid users to prevent the growth of breast tissues in men and to stop post-cycle crashes.