Phoenix 110, Dallas 80

Bullock 0-5 0-0 0, Finney-Smith 2-6 2-2 8, Powell 0-0 0-0 0, Brunson 9-17 3-6 21, Doncic 10-23 6-7 28, Bertans 3-4 1-1 10, Chriss 1-1 0-0 2, Kleber 1-5 1-2 4, Brown 0-1 0-2 0, Burke 0-2 2-2 2, Dinwiddie 0-3 2-2 2, Green 0-0 0-2 0, Ntilikina 1-4 1-1 3. Totals 27-71 18-27 80.
- Jacob Villalobos captaincy inspires call to teach
- Shelton’s pitching keys 8-3 start to season
- Dedicated captains lead Shelton to unbeaten start
- State qualifiers mount up for balanced Gaels
- Carlin, McCook lead young team on court
- Seniors lead eager group of younger players
- Kaylee Gura helps Springfield cheer place 5th at nationals
- Shelton’s Jacob Villalobos feted as scholar athlete
- Competitive new group to lead the way for Shelton
- Gaels have players in place to offset graduation losses
Recommended