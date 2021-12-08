Phoenix Suns Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Booker
|21
|32.2
|180-393
|.458
|50-124
|78-91
|.857
|488
|23.2
|Ayton
|18
|30.9
|132-215
|.614
|1-5
|29-47
|.617
|294
|16.3
|Paul
|24
|32.4
|125-260
|.481
|25-73
|75-91
|.824
|350
|14.6
|Bridges
|24
|34.7
|119-221
|.538
|30-74
|23-27
|.852
|291
|12.1
|Kaminsky
|9
|20.1
|36-66
|.545
|5-15
|18-20
|.900
|95
|10.6
|McGee
|24
|15.5
|104-156
|.667
|0-0
|33-51
|.647
|241
|10.0
|Payne
|19
|18.2
|65-171
|.380
|21-66
|33-40
|.825
|184
|9.7
|Johnson
|24
|23.3
|80-191
|.419
|47-118
|21-29
|.724
|228
|9.5
|Crowder
|24
|28.0
|75-194
|.387
|45-133
|27-35
|.771
|222
|9.3
|Shamet
|23
|19.8
|56-149
|.376
|42-104
|25-30
|.833
|179
|7.8
|Payton
|10
|11.7
|20-43
|.465
|0-1
|4-8
|.500
|44
|4.4
|Smith
|7
|5.1
|7-14
|.500
|0-2
|6-7
|.857
|20
|2.9
|Nader
|14
|10.4
|12-35
|.343
|4-14
|6-10
|.600
|34
|2.4
|Hutchison
|3
|3.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|Wainright
|6
|4.5
|1-7
|.143
|0-3
|0-2
|.000
|2
|0.3
|TEAM
|24
|240.0
|1013-2116
|.479
|270-732
|378-488
|.775
|2674
|111.4
|OPPONENTS
|24
|240.0
|940-2154
|.436
|293-838
|348-466
|.747
|2521
|105.0
