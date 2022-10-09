Pierce, Texans beat Jaguars for 9th straight win in series MARK LONG, AP Pro Football Writer Oct. 9, 2022 Updated: Oct. 9, 2022 4:15 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) tackles Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (78) blocks Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a pass as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) defends during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) blocks Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) drops back to throw against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Former Jacksonville Jaguars lineman Tony Boselli, right, poses while being honored with owner Shad Khan, left, during halftime of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) celebrate his one-yard touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dameon Pierce ran for 99 yards and a touchdown, a score set up by the rookie’s 20-yard gain in which he broke six tackles, and the Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 13-6 on Sunday to extend their winning streak in the series to nine.
Houston picked up its first win of the season and fifth straight in Jacksonville despite finishing with just 248 yards.