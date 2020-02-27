Pierre scores 21 to lift UMass past VCU 60-52

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Carl Pierre had 21 points as UMass topped VCU 60-52 on Wednesday night.

Tre Mitchell had 19 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for UMass (13-15, 7-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Sean East II added 10 points and six assists.

VCU scored 19 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Marcus Santos-Silva had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Rams (17-11, 7-8), who have now lost five games in a row. De'Riante Jenkins added 13 points and seven rebounds.

UMass matches up against Richmond on the road on Saturday. VCU matches up against George Washington at home on Saturday.

