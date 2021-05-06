Pietrangelo gets winner for Golden Knights in OT over Wild DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer May 6, 2021 Updated: May 6, 2021 12:38 a.m.
1 of12 Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) brings the puck around the goal as Minnesota Wild's Ryan Suter (20) and goaltender Cam Talbot (33) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo celebrates his overtime goal on Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. The Golden Knights won 3-2. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his goal with right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) and right wing Ryan Hartman (38) as Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reacts during the third period during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in overtime. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) congratulates goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) as center Chandler Stephenson (20) smiles after the team's NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in overtime on Pietrangelo's goal. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) scores a goal on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) with Golden Knights defensemen Zach Whitecloud (2) and Nicolas Hague (14) defending during the third period during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in overtime. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his goal with right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) during the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in overtime. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot by Minnesota Wild left wing Jordan Greenway (18) while Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) scores in overtime against Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) during an NHL hockey game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. The Golden Knights won 3-2. Andy Clayton-King/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo scored at 1:53 of overtime, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory on Wednesday after another late rally by the Minnesota Wild.
Alex Tuch, the Wild's first-round draft pick in 2014, set up Pietrangelo with a pass across the slot that let the West Division-leading Golden Knights loosen the race a little. Six of the eight games between these teams were one-goal decisions, a tantalizing potential postseason preview.