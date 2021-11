SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — PJ Pipes hit four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Jalen Williams scored 19 points and Santa Clara cruised to a 88-72 win over Stanford on Friday night.

Keshawn Justice had 14 points, a career-high 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals for Santa Clara (2-0) and Josip Vrankic scored 16 points and added a career-high eight assists.