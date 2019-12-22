Pistons without Griffin, Rose against Bulls

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons are without Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose for Saturday night's game against Chicago.

Griffin has been dealing with an illness, and Rose has a sore left knee. Griffin also missed Friday night's loss at Boston.

Griffin has also been dealing with a sore left knee. He has played in only 15 games this season for the Pistons, who were 11-18 entering Saturday's game. Rose has played in 24 games.

Detroit is also without reserve Christian Wood, who is out with an injured left knee. The Pistons did get Luke Kennard back after he missed Friday's game with knee soreness.

The Bulls are without Otto Porter Jr. because of a fractured left foot.

