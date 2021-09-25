Pitt bounces back after upset, drills New Hampshire 77-7 WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Sep. 25, 2021 Updated: Sep. 25, 2021 3:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda (2) eludes New Hampshire safety Kenny Fazio (33) on his way to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks to pass against New Hampshire in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
New Hampshire head coach Sean McDonnell watches his team play against Pittsburgh in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh defensive back Damarri Mathis (21) returns a pass intercepted off New Hampshire quarterback Bret Edwards (17) for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh. The play was reviewed and confirmed a touchdown.
New Hampshire quarterback Bret Edwards (17) tumbles over Pittsburgh linebacker Phil Campbell III (24) after throwing the ball in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Edwards was flagged for intentional grounding on the play awarding Pittsburgh a safety.
Pittsburgh defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado (87) sacks New Hampshire quarterback Bret Edwards (17) on the first play of the game in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
New Hampshire quarterback Bret Edwards (17) tries to get a pass off as Pittsburgh linebacker Phil Campbell III (24) grabs his legs in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Edwards was flagged for intentional grounding on the play awarding Pittsburgh a safety.
Pittsburgh linebacker Cam Bright (38) pursues New Hampshire running back Carlos Washington Jr. (26) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw for 403 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another in just over a half of work and Pittsburgh finished up nonconference play by drilling New Hampshire 77-7 on Saturday.
A week after a stunning upset loss at home to Western Michigan, Pitt (3-1) bounced back by pouncing quickly on the overmatched Wildcats (3-1). Pickett led the way, completing 24 of 28 passes while pushing his touchdown pass total to 15 on the season, two more than he had in 2020. Pickett's 1-yard fourth-down scoring plunge gave him 17 career rushing scores, the most ever by a quarterback in school history.