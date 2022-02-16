Pitt starts strong, holds off Tar Heels 76-67
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Ithiel Horton scored 19 points, making all five of his 3-point tries, and Pittsburgh rode a huge first half to beat North Carolina 76-67 on Wednesday night.
John Hugley scored 18 points, Jamarius Burton added 14 points and seven rebounds, Mouhamadou Gueye had 11 points and Femi Odukale 10 for the Panthers (11-16, 6-10 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their third straight conference game for the first time since 2014.