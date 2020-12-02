Pittsburgh 19, Baltimore 14

Baltimore 7 0 0 7 — 14 Pittsburgh 6 6 0 7 — 19

First Quarter

Pit_Haden 14 interception return (kick failed), 6:57. Pittsburgh 6, Baltimore 0.

Bal_Edwards 1 run (Tucker kick), 2:07. Drive: 4 plays, 16 yards, 2:24. Key Play: Griffin 11 run. Baltimore 7, Pittsburgh 6.

Second Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 25, 11:50. Drive: 12 plays, 73 yards, 5:17. Key Plays: McCloud kick return to Pittsburgh 20; Roethlisberger 3 pass to Smith-Schuster on 3rd-and-2; Roethlisberger 17 pass to McFarland; Roethlisberger 27 pass to Ebron; Roethlisberger 11 pass to Smith-Schuster. Pittsburgh 9, Baltimore 7.

Pit_FG Boswell 27, 4:27. Drive: 13 plays, 65 yards, 5:14. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 22 pass to Claypool on 3rd-and-10; Roethlisberger 13 pass to Snell. Pittsburgh 12, Baltimore 7.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Smith-Schuster 1 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 13:20. Drive: 12 plays, 61 yards, 4:52. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 6 pass to Johnson on 3rd-and-5; Roethlisberger 10 pass to Claypool; Snell 10 run on 3rd-and-3. Pittsburgh 19, Baltimore 7.

Bal_M.Brown 70 pass from McSorley (Tucker kick), 2:58. Drive: 2 plays, 84 yards, 00:32. Pittsburgh 19, Baltimore 14.

A_0.

___

Bal Pit FIRST DOWNS 10 22 Rushing 8 5 Passing 1 16 Penalty 1 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 3-13 6-14 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 0-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 219 334 Total Plays 49 71 Avg Gain 4.5 4.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 129 68 Rushes 28 20 Avg per rush 4.6 3.4 NET YARDS PASSING 90 266 Sacked-Yds lost 3-20 0-0 Gross-Yds passing 110 266 Completed-Att. 9-18 36-51 Had Intercepted 1 1 Yards-Pass Play 4.3 5.2 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 3-1-0 5-3-3 PUNTS-Avg. 7-45.9 4-44.3 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 64 72 Punt Returns 2-9 2-6 Kickoff Returns 2-44 3-52 Interceptions 1-11 1-14 PENALTIES-Yds 7-86 5-40 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 3-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 26:21 33:39

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Griffin 7-68, Hill 9-35, McSorley 3-16, Edwards 9-10. Pittsburgh, Snell 16-60, McFarland 3-9, Roethlisberger 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Baltimore, McSorley 2-6-0-77, Griffin 7-12-1-33. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 36-51-1-266.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, M.Brown 4-85, Duvernay 3-20, Hill 2-5. Pittsburgh, Johnson 8-46, Smith-Schuster 8-37, Ebron 7-54, Claypool 6-52, Snell 3-33, Washington 2-19, McFarland 1-17, McCloud 1-8.

PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, Proche 2-9. Pittsburgh, McCloud 2-6.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, Duvernay 2-44. Pittsburgh, McCloud 3-52.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Humphrey 6-1-0, Peters 6-0-0, Clark 5-8-0, Queen 5-3-0, Elliott 5-2-0, Fort 3-3-0, Ferguson 3-2-0, Tr.Williams 3-1-0, Board 2-0-0, Smith 2-0-0, Wolfe 1-3-0, Harris 1-0-0, Bowser 0-3-0, Crawford 0-1-0. Pittsburgh, Spillane 6-0-0, Dupree 5-0-0, T.Watt 4-3-2, Edmunds 3-1-0, Fitzpatrick 3-0-0, Haden 2-0-0, Hilton 2-0-0, Williamson 2-0-0, Heyward 1-1-1, Mondeaux 1-1-0, Williams 1-1-0, Wormley 1-1-0, Allen 1-0-0, Alualu 1-0-0, Nelson 1-0-0, Sutton 1-0-0, S.Davis 0-1-0, Highsmith 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, Bowser 1-11. Pittsburgh, Haden 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Ronald Torbert, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Jim Mello, FJ James Coleman, SJ Jonah Monroe, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Saleem Choudhry.