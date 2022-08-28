Pit_FG Ch.Boswell 45, 3:22. Drive: 10 plays, 58 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Trubisky 38 pass to D.Johnson on 3rd-and-2; N.Harris 11 run; Olszewski 12 run. Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 0.

Second Quarter

Pit_FG Ch.Boswell 34, 12:32. Drive: 4 plays, 3 yards, 1:34. Key Play: Sutton 45 interception return to Detroit 19. Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 0.

Pit_FG Ch.Boswell 38, 8:45. Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards, 1:31. Pittsburgh 9, Detroit 0.

Pit_Sims 6 pass from Trubisky (Ch.Boswell kick), :14. Drive: 6 plays, 92 yards, 1:20. Key Plays: Trubisky 22 pass to Pickens on 3rd-and-6; Trubisky 32 pass to Freiermuth. Pittsburgh 16, Detroit 0.

Third Quarter

Det_FG Seibert 36, 10:01. Drive: 8 plays, 67 yards, 2:39. Key Play: Boyle 32 pass to Ju.Jackson. Pittsburgh 16, Detroit 3.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Ch.Boswell 54, 12:59. Drive: 12 plays, 44 yards, 5:25. Key Plays: Pickett 17 pass to Vaughns; Pickett 6 pass to White on 3rd-and-3; Snell 7 run on 3rd-and-2. Pittsburgh 19, Detroit 3.

Det_Cephus 5 pass from Blough (pass failed), :30. Drive: 16 plays, 74 yards, 4:49. Key Plays: Blough 22 pass to Pimpleton; Blough 4 pass to Funchess on 3rd-and-9; Blough 15 pass to Igwebuike on 4th-and-10; Blough 8 pass to Benson on 4th-and-7. Pittsburgh 19, Detroit 9.

___

Det Pit FIRST DOWNS 20 17 Rushing 5 4 Passing 11 10 Penalty 4 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-17 4-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-4 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 315 297 Total Plays 74 58 Avg Gain 4.3 5.1 NET YARDS RUSHING 114 57 Rushes 24 20 Avg per rush 4.75 2.85 NET YARDS PASSING 201 240 Sacked-Yds lost 3-23 2-10 Gross-Yds passing 224 250 Completed-Att. 22-47 25-36 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 4.02 6.316 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 3-1-1 6-3-2 PUNTS-Avg. 5-48.0 4-47.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 1-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 85 76 Punt Returns 2-5 2-8 Kickoff Returns 4-80 1-23 Interceptions 0-0 1-45 PENALTIES-Yds 10-89 11-95 FUMBLES-Lost 2-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 25:45 34:07

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Ju.Jackson 8-44, C.Reynolds 6-31, Jefferson 6-28, Blough 2-11, Igwebuike 1-1, Boyle 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Snell 5-17, Olszewski 2-13, Warren 7-11, Harris 4-10, McFarland 2-6.

PASSING_Detroit, Blough 17-32-0-160, Boyle 5-15-1-64. Pittsburgh, Trubisky 15-19-0-160, Pickett 10-14-0-90, Rudolph 0-3-0-0.

RECEIVING_Detroit, St. Brown 3-34, Pimpleton 3-31, Kennedy 3-15, Ju.Jackson 2-39, C.Reynolds 2-13, Jefferson 2-2, J.Reynolds 1-24, Alexander 1-19, Hockenson 1-15, Igwebuike 1-15, Benson 1-8, Cephus 1-5, Funchess 1-4. Pittsburgh, Sims 4-23, Freiermuth 3-45, Boykin 3-41, Pickens 3-35, Harris 3-11, Vaughns 2-24, Olszewski 2-16, Co.Heyward 2-4, D.Johnson 1-38, McFarland 1-7, White 1-6.

PUNT RETURNS_Detroit, Alexander 1-6, Raymond 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Olszewski 1-12, Sims 1-(minus 4).

KICKOFF RETURNS_Detroit, Ju.Jackson 2-53, C.Reynolds 2-27. Pittsburgh, McFarland 1-23.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Detroit, Elliott 4-0-0, Joseph 3-4-0, Davis 3-1-0, M.Hughes 3-1-0, Smith 3-1-0, Parker 3-0-0, Gilbert 2-1-0, Woods 2-1-0, Walker 2-0-1, W.Harris 2-0-0, Hector 2-0-0, Lucas 2-0-0, Okudah 2-0-0, Price 2-0-0, Barnes 1-2-0, Anzalone 1-0-0, Board 1-0-0, Bryant 1-0-0, Jefferson 1-0-0, Oruwariye 1-0-0, J.Hughes 0-3-0, C.Harris 0-1-.5, Hutchinson 0-1-.5. Pittsburgh, Norwood 5-0-0, Fitzpatrick 3-1-1, Layne 3-0-0, Ogunjobi 3-0-0, Platel 3-0-0, Riley 2-2-0, Robinson 2-2-0, B.Johnson 2-1-0, Witherspoon 2-1-0, C.Davis 2-0-1, D.Scott 2-0-1, Bush 2-0-0, Sutton 2-0-0, Ca.Heyward 1-1-0, Jack 1-1-0, Kazee 1-1-0, K.Davis 1-0-0, Edmunds 1-0-0, Jeter 1-0-0, Pierre 1-0-0, Wallace 1-0-0, T.Watt 1-0-0, Tuszka 0-3-0, Leal 0-1-0, Spillane 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Detroit, None. Pittsburgh, Sutton 1-45.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Ch.Boswell 29.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Mike Morton, HL Danny Short, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.