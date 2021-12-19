Ten_Tannehill 1 run (Bullock kick), 7:41. Drive: 6 plays, 25 yards, 2:29. Key Play: Tannehill 11 pass to McNichols on 3rd-and-8. Tennessee 7, Pittsburgh 0.

Ten_FG Bullock 26, 1:13. Drive: 11 plays, 45 yards, 4:54. Key Plays: Tannehill 12 pass to Westbrook-Ikhine; Foreman 8 run on 3rd-and-1; Tannehill 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Tannehill 4 pass to Hilliard on 3rd-and-9. Tennessee 10, Pittsburgh 0.

Second Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 36, 10:35. Drive: 5 plays, 18 yards, 2:11. Key Plays: Roethlisberger -6 pass to McCloud; Roethlisberger 11 pass to Freiermuth. Tennessee 10, Pittsburgh 3.

Ten_FG Bullock 32, :18. Drive: 20 plays, 64 yards, 10:17. Key Plays: Rogers kick return to Tennessee 22; Tannehill 5 pass to Hollister on 3rd-and-4; Tannehill 18 pass to Foreman; Foreman 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Tannehill 13 pass to Rogers; Tannehill 11 pass to Firkser on 3rd-and-7. Tennessee 13, Pittsburgh 3.

Third Quarter

Pit_Roethlisberger 1 run (Boswell kick), 3:08. Drive: 8 plays, 63 yards, 3:59. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 5 pass to Freiermuth on 3rd-and-1; Roethlisberger 17 pass to Gentry. Tennessee 13, Pittsburgh 10.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 28, 13:24. Drive: 7 plays, 31 yards, 2:26. Key Play: Roethlisberger 12 pass to Washington. Tennessee 13, Pittsburgh 13.

Pit_FG Boswell 46, 7:20. Drive: 4 plays, 4 yards, 1:56. Key Play: Schobert 24 interception return to Tennessee 30. Pittsburgh 16, Tennessee 13.

Pit_FG Boswell 48, 4:29. Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards, 2:07. Key Play: Roethlisberger 4 pass to D.Johnson on 3rd-and-9. Pittsburgh 19, Tennessee 13.

Ten Pit FIRST DOWNS 22 12 Rushing 14 2 Passing 8 7 Penalty 0 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 8-18 2-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-2 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 318 168 Total Plays 78 45 Avg Gain 4.1 3.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 201 35 Rushes 42 17 Avg per rush 4.786 2.059 NET YARDS PASSING 117 133 Sacked-Yds lost 4-36 3-15 Gross-Yds passing 153 148 Completed-Att. 23-32 16-25 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 3.25 4.75 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-2-2 6-4-4 PUNTS-Avg. 3-47.667 5-39.8 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 88 101 Punt Returns 2-48 3-39 Kickoff Returns 2-40 2-38 Interceptions 0-0 1-24 PENALTIES-Yds 7-68 5-30 FUMBLES-Lost 5-3 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 39:08 20:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Foreman 22-108, Hilliard 9-49, McNichols 6-26, Tannehill 5-18. Pittsburgh, Harris 12-18, D.Johnson 1-10, Claypool 1-7, Roethlisberger 3-0.

PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 23-32-1-153. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 16-25-0-148.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, Westbrook-Ikhine 4-32, Rogers 4-30, Hilliard 4-10, McNichols 3-25, Foreman 2-27, Firkser 2-19, Hollister 1-5, Swaim 1-5, Pruitt 1-1, McMath 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 5-38, Freiermuth 4-37, Washington 3-36, Harris 2-8, Gentry 1-17, McCloud 1-0.

PUNT RETURNS_Tennessee, Rogers 2-48. Pittsburgh, McCloud 3-39.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Tennessee, Rogers 2-40. Pittsburgh, McCloud 2-38.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tennessee, Cunningham 4-2-0, R.Evans 3-2-0, N.Jones 3-1-1, Byard 3-1-0, Molden 3-1-0, Fulton 3-0-0, Skrine 2-1-0, Landry 2-0-0, Dupree 1-1-1, Hooker 1-1-0, Simmons 1-1-0, Strong 1-1-0, Autry 1-0-1, Ju.Jones 1-0-0, McMath 1-0-0, Peko 1-0-0, Dzubnar 0-1-0, Hilliard 0-1-0, Tannehill 0-1-0. Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 12-2-0, Te.Edmunds 7-3-0, Maulet 5-0-0, Schobert 4-3-0, T.Watt 4-1-1.5, Wormley 4-1-1, Highsmith 4-0-0, Loudermilk 4-0-0, Bush 3-2-0, Heyward 2-4-.5, Sutton 2-1-0, Haden 2-0-0, Witherspoon 2-0-0, Tuszka 1-2-1, Spillane 1-2-0, Allen 1-0-0, C.Davis 1-0-0, Killebrew 1-0-0, Norwood 1-0-0, Charlton 0-2-0, Mondeaux 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Tennessee, None. Pittsburgh, Schobert 1-24.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 56.

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Kevin Brown.