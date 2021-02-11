Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Pittsburgh 1 1 1 1 — 4 N.Y. Islanders 2 0 1 0 — 3 Pittsburgh won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 3 (Pulock, Clutterbuck), 5:39. 2, Pittsburgh, Rust 3 (Crosby, Guentzel), 11:47. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Pageau 2 (Bailey, Leddy), 16:40 (pp). Penalties_Ceci, PIT (Delay of Game), 15:08. Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Aston-Reese 1 (Tanev, Blueger), 7:02. Penalties_Eberle, NYI (Illegal Equipment), 8:43. Third Period_5, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 5, 13:35. 6, Pittsburgh, Malkin 3 (Rust, Letang), 19:42. Penalties_None. Overtime_None. Penalties_None. Shootout_Pittsburgh 1 (Guentzel NG, Crosby G), N.Y. Islanders 0 (Eberle NG, Barzal NG, Bailey NG). Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 10-14-9-2_35. N.Y. Islanders 10-6-8-5_29. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 1. Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 4-1-0 (29 shots-26 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 5-2-2 (35-32). More for youSportsNo. 2 UConn at Georgetown: Time, TV and what you need to...By Doug BonjourSportsCT Rink Association changes course, to allow one parent...By Joe Morelli A_0 (13,917). T_2:40. Referees_Dean Morton, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brad Kovachik.