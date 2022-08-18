Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|8
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Marcano lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Newman 2b
|4
|3
|3
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|3
|3
|4
|
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gamel dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Allen rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Madris 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duran cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chavis ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heineman c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Boston
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|Pittsburgh
|202
|022
|00x
|—
|8