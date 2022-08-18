Skip to main content
Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2

Boston Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 34 8 10 8
Pham lf 4 0 1 1 Marcano lf 4 0 0 0
Devers 3b 3 0 0 1 Newman 2b 4 3 3 0
Bogaerts ss 2 0 1 0 Reynolds cf 4 3 3 4
Verdugo rf 4 0 1 0 Gamel dh 4 0 1 2
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 Castro 3b 4 0 0 0
Arroyo 2b 4 0 0 0 Cruz ss 4 0 1 0
McGuire c 4 1 1 0 Allen rf 2 1 0 0
Dalbec 1b 3 1 1 0 Madris 1b 2 0 0 0
Duran cf 2 0 0 0 Chavis ph-1b 2 1 1 1
Heineman c 4 0 1 1
Boston 000 000 020 2
Pittsburgh 202 022 00x 8

E_Newman (5), Cruz (6). DP_Boston 0, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Boston 5, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Gamel (18), Chavis (13). HR_Reynolds 2 (20). SF_Devers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Winckowski L,5-6 5 7 6 6 1 2
Davis 3 3 2 2 1 4
Pittsburgh
Brubaker W,3-10 7 2 0 0 0 7
Thompson 1-3 3 2 2 1 0
Bañuelos 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Holderman 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Brubaker (Bogaerts).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:37. A_20,991 (38,747).

