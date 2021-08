Dodgers third. Corey Seager doubles to left field. Will Smith grounds out to shallow left field, Ke'Bryan Hayes to Yoshi Tsutsugo. Cody Bellinger doubles to center field. Corey Seager to third. AJ Pollock singles to shallow center field. Cody Bellinger scores. Corey Seager scores. Matt Beaty grounds out to shallow infield, Yoshi Tsutsugo to Wil Crowe. AJ Pollock to second. Chris Taylor called out on strikes.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 2, Pirates 0.

Pirates fourth. Ke'Bryan Hayes singles to left field. Bryan Reynolds doubles to deep center field. Ke'Bryan Hayes scores. Yoshi Tsutsugo flies out to deep right center field to Chris Taylor. Bryan Reynolds to third. Jacob Stallings reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Bryan Reynolds scores. Throwing error by Gavin Lux. Gregory Polanco flies out to right field to Chris Taylor. Rodolfo Castro grounds out to shallow infield, David Price to Matt Beaty.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Pirates 2, Dodgers 2.

Dodgers fifth. Corey Seager doubles to deep center field. Will Smith grounds out to shortstop, Kevin Newman to Yoshi Tsutsugo. Cody Bellinger strikes out swinging. AJ Pollock walks. Matt Beaty doubles. AJ Pollock scores. Corey Seager scores. Chris Taylor grounds out to shallow infield, Rodolfo Castro to Yoshi Tsutsugo.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 4, Pirates 2.

Pirates ninth. Yoshi Tsutsugo doubles to left field. Jacob Stallings strikes out swinging. Gregory Polanco walks. Colin Moran pinch-hitting for David Bednar. Colin Moran singles to center field. Gregory Polanco to second. Yoshi Tsutsugo scores. Ben Gamel lines out to shortstop to Justin Turner. Hoy Park grounds out to second base, Trea Turner to Max Muncy.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Dodgers 4, Pirates 3.