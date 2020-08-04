Pittsburgh-Minnesota Runs

Recommended Video:

Pirates first. Cole Tucker homers to left field. Kevin Newman flies out to deep center field to Byron Buxton. Josh Bell grounds out to shallow left field, Ehire Adrianza to Miguel Sano. Jose Osuna flies out to deep right field to Max Kepler.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Pirates 1, Twins 0.

Pirates second. Bryan Reynolds strikes out on a foul tip. Phillip Evans singles to left center field. Guillermo Heredia singles to left center field. Phillip Evans to second. Jacob Stallings singles to left field. Guillermo Heredia to second. Phillip Evans scores. Erik Gonzalez lines out to right field to Max Kepler. Cole Tucker reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Guillermo Heredia out at third.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 2, Twins 0.

Pirates fourth. Bryan Reynolds walks. Phillip Evans grounds out to shallow infield. Bryan Reynolds out at second. Guillermo Heredia walks. Jacob Stallings walks. Guillermo Heredia to second. Erik Gonzalez doubles to deep right center field. Jacob Stallings to third. Guillermo Heredia scores. Cole Tucker walks. Kevin Newman reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Erik Gonzalez out at third.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Pirates 3, Twins 0.

Pirates fifth. Josh Bell singles to right center field. Jose Osuna strikes out swinging. Bryan Reynolds flies out to center field to Byron Buxton. Phillip Evans singles to right field, tagged out at second, Max Kepler to Miguel Sano to Ehire Adrianza. Josh Bell scores.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 4, Twins 0.

Twins sixth. Ehire Adrianza grounds out to shallow left field, Phillip Evans to Josh Bell. Mitch Garver walks. Luis Arraez grounds out to second base, Kevin Newman to Josh Bell. Mitch Garver to second. Nelson Cruz singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Mitch Garver scores. Miguel Sano walks. Max Kepler doubles to deep center field. Miguel Sano scores. Nelson Cruz scores. Marwin Gonzalez walks. Jake Cave walks. Marwin Gonzalez to second. Max Kepler to third. Byron Buxton walks. Ehire Adrianza lines out to left field to Bryan Reynolds.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Pirates 4, Twins 4.

Twins ninth. Jorge Polanco pinch-hitting for Ehire Adrianza. Jorge Polanco singles to left field. Mitch Garver walks. Luis Arraez lines out to deep center field to Guillermo Heredia. Mitch Garver to second. Jorge Polanco to third. Nelson Cruz doubles to deep center field. Mitch Garver to third. Jorge Polanco scores.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 5, Pirates 4.