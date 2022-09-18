Pittsburgh-N.Y. Mets Runs

Mets first. Brandon Nimmo singles to second base, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Rodolfo Castro. Francisco Lindor grounds out to shortstop, Oneil Cruz to Zack Collins. Brandon Nimmo to third. Jeff McNeil singles to right center field. Brandon Nimmo scores. Pete Alonso hit by pitch. Jeff McNeil to second. Daniel Vogelbach walks. Pete Alonso to second. Jeff McNeil to third. Mark Canha called out on strikes. Eduardo Escobar pops out to shallow infield to Ke'Bryan Hayes.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Mets 1, Pirates 0.

Mets second. Luis Guillorme walks. Tomas Nido singles to left field. Luis Guillorme to second. Brandon Nimmo singles to shallow center field. Tomas Nido to second. Luis Guillorme to third. Francisco Lindor strikes out swinging. Jeff McNeil walks. Brandon Nimmo to second. Tomas Nido to third. Luis Guillorme scores. Pete Alonso reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow center field. Jeff McNeil out at second. Brandon Nimmo to third. Tomas Nido scores. Daniel Vogelbach flies out to deep center field to Jack Suwinski.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 3, Pirates 0.

Pirates sixth. Zack Collins singles to center field. Jason Delay singles to right field. Zack Collins to second. Oneil Cruz homers to center field. Jason Delay scores. Zack Collins scores. Bryan Reynolds hit by pitch. Rodolfo Castro pops out to third base to Eduardo Escobar. Cal Mitchell called out on strikes. Ke'Bryan Hayes reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Bryan Reynolds out at second.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 3, Mets 3.

Mets eighth. Tomas Nido singles to center field. Brandon Nimmo singles to shallow center field. Terrance Gore scores. Francisco Lindor strikes out swinging. Jeff McNeil walks. Brandon Nimmo to second. Pete Alonso walks. Jeff McNeil to second. Brandon Nimmo to third. Daniel Vogelbach singles to center field. Pete Alonso to second. Jeff McNeil scores. Brandon Nimmo scores. Mark Canha reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Mark Vientos to second. Pete Alonso to third. Fielding error by Oneil Cruz. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to shallow infield, Rodolfo Castro to Michael Chavis. Mark Canha to second. Mark Vientos to third. Pete Alonso scores. Luis Guillorme strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Mets 7, Pirates 3.