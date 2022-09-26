Players' union, soccer leagues sign deal at UN labor agency

GENEVA (AP) — The global soccer players' union and the group representing domestic leagues around the world have teamed up to strengthen their voice in negotiations involving off-field politics such as the international match calendar.
The FIFPRO union and World Leagues Forum signed a new labor agreement at the United Nations' International Labor Organization on Monday that they said will “stabilize the professional football environment by strengthening employer and employee representatives on a worldwide level and promoting fair conditions of employment in football.”