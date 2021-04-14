Plunked again, Contreras hits back with HR, Cubs beat Brews STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer April 14, 2021 Updated: April 14, 2021 12:19 a.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — After getting hit time and time again by Milwaukee Brewers pitchers, Willson Contreras finally hit back.
Contreras delivered a two-run homer in the eighth inning and enjoyed his trip around the bases as the Chicago Cubs rallied past Milwaukee 3-2 Tuesday night, ending a three-game skid and snapping the Brewers' three-game winning streak.