Pons scores 17 as No. 18 Tennessee beats No. 15 Kansas 80-61 TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer Jan. 30, 2021 Updated: Jan. 30, 2021 8:23 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Yves Pons scored 17 points and No. 18 Tennessee never trailed Saturday in beating 15th-ranked Kansas 80-61 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The Volunteers (12-3) won their second straight and notched their second win against a top-15 opponent this season, a much-needed boost to their resume after COVID-19 issues scratched No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 14 Wisconsin and also a trip to Notre Dame.
