Poole, Wiggins have 30-point outings, Warriors beat Raptors JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Nov. 21, 2021
1 of12 Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch (24) shoots over Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Chris Chiozza (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) dribbles up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, is defended by Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) gestures after scoring against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) passes the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gestures toward players during the first half of his team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole had his second straight 30-point performance with 33, Andrew Wiggins added 32 points and seven rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors 119-104 on Sunday night.
Poole shot 10 for 13 with eight 3-pointers and became the first Warriors player aside from Stephen Curry with consecutive 30-point outings since D'Angelo Russell did so in three in a row from Dec. 27, 2019-Jan. 12, 2020.