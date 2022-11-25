Portland 132, N.Y. Knicks 129

Grant 10-20 21-28 44, Hart 4-8 2-4 10, Nurkic 7-12 4-5 20, Simons 13-25 8-8 38, Winslow 3-10 1-2 7, Watford 3-5 2-2 8, Little 0-2 0-0 0, Sharpe 2-3 0-2 5. Totals 42-85 38-51 132.

Barrett 6-22 6-8 19, Randle 8-19 4-4 23, Robinson 6-7 0-2 12, Brunson 10-22 9-9 32, Grimes 3-6 0-0 7, Toppin 1-3 0-0 3, Hartenstein 2-3 2-2 6, Sims 2-3 1-1 5, McBride 2-3 0-0 4, Quickley 6-17 2-2 18. Totals 46-105 24-28 129.

Portland 25 37 30 24 16 — 132 New York 31 30 25 30 13 — 129

3-Point Goals_Portland 10-32 (Simons 4-13, Grant 3-7, Nurkic 2-5, Sharpe 1-2, Little 0-1, Watford 0-1, Winslow 0-1, Hart 0-2), New York 13-41 (Quickley 4-10, Brunson 3-8, Randle 3-8, Toppin 1-3, Grimes 1-4, Barrett 1-7, McBride 0-1). Fouled Out_Portland 1 (Hart), New York 1 (Robinson). Rebounds_Portland 47 (Hart 19), New York 44 (Barrett 10). Assists_Portland 24 (Nurkic 7), New York 27 (Barrett, Grimes, Quickley 5). Total Fouls_Portland 24, New York 35. A_19,812 (19,812)