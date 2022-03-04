Portland Trail Blazers Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Lillard
|29
|36.4
|222-552
|.402
|92-284
|159-181
|.878
|695
|24.0
|McCollum
|36
|35.2
|290-665
|.436
|111-289
|48-68
|.706
|739
|20.5
|Powell
|40
|33.3
|247-542
|.456
|93-229
|159-198
|.803
|746
|18.7
|Hart
|6
|31.8
|36-72
|.500
|12-36
|21-28
|.750
|105
|17.5
|Simons
|56
|29.3
|342-772
|.443
|170-425
|96-109
|.881
|950
|17.0
|Nurkic
|56
|28.2
|321-600
|.535
|15-56
|185-268
|.690
|842
|15.0
|Winslow
|7
|30.0
|34-74
|.459
|8-24
|10-16
|.625
|86
|12.3
|Little
|42
|25.9
|145-315
|.460
|51-154
|69-94
|.734
|410
|9.8
|Eubanks
|3
|22.3
|12-17
|.706
|0-0
|4-6
|.667
|28
|9.3
|Williams
|5
|14.0
|13-27
|.481
|4-9
|16-22
|.727
|46
|9.2
|McLemore
|45
|18.7
|134-345
|.388
|100-275
|29-37
|.784
|397
|8.8
|Covington
|48
|29.8
|128-336
|.381
|79-230
|30-36
|.833
|365
|7.6
|Nance
|37
|23.2
|102-198
|.515
|19-62
|32-49
|.653
|255
|6.9
|Smith
|37
|17.2
|79-189
|.418
|6-27
|42-64
|.656
|206
|5.6
|Perry
|2
|20.5
|4-9
|.444
|1-2
|2-2
|1.000
|11
|5.5
|Zeller
|27
|13.1
|51-90
|.567
|0-4
|38-49
|.776
|140
|5.2
|Watford
|36
|13.6
|71-127
|.559
|3-13
|32-45
|.711
|177
|4.9
|McGriff
|3
|15.3
|5-14
|.357
|2-6
|2-2
|1.000
|14
|4.7
|Elleby
|38
|16.1
|63-163
|.387
|18-71
|30-38
|.789
|174
|4.6
|Brown
|31
|9.2
|42-96
|.438
|5-26
|24-37
|.649
|113
|3.6
|Hughes
|6
|14.2
|8-34
|.235
|4-23
|0-0
|.000
|20
|3.3
|Johnson
|3
|21.0
|3-21
|.143
|0-5
|2-2
|1.000
|8
|2.7
|Snell
|38
|14.4
|36-97
|.371
|24-75
|3-3
|1.000
|99
|2.6
|Blevins
|15
|6.5
|12-30
|.400
|7-18
|0-2
|.000
|31
|2.1
|Cumberland
|3
|4.0
|1-2
|.500
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.7
|TEAM
|62
|240.4
|2401-5387
|.446
|824-2344
|1033-1356
|.762
|6659
|107.4
|OPPONENTS
|62
|240.4
|2530-5340
|.474
|848-2286
|1078-1412
|.763
|6986
|112.7
