Porto leads Shelton girls socer past Lauralton

Elizabeth Porto scored two goals when the Shelton girls’ soccer team defeated Lauralton Hall, 2-0, on Tuesday.

“Kayleigh Bartlett, a freshman, got her first start of the season and earned Man of the Match for her fine defensive efforts,” Shelton coach Marvin Miller said. “Liz Porto’s two goals came off second balls picked up in the penalty box.”

Porto’s goals came in the 63rd and 64th minute.

Devan Wildman and Haley Oko had the assists.

Arianna Malick made five saves to record the shutout.

Lauralton’s Julia Rush had 9 saves.

Shelton (4-2-1) had 20 shots to 6 for the Crusaders (3-4-0).