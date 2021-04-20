Posey hits 2 HRs, Giants rally past Phillies late, win 10-7 KEVIN COONEY, Associated Press April 20, 2021 Updated: April 20, 2021 10:40 p.m.
San Francisco Giants pitcher Jake McGee, right, and catcher Buster Posey celebrate after a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Philadelphia.
San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski cannot reach a pop foul ball by Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Philadelphia.
San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores, right, celebrates with Austin Slater, center, and Buster Posey, left, after hitting a three-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Connor Brogdon during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Philadelphia.
San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, right, hits a single off Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Connor Brogdon during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Connor Brogdon, left, walks to the dugout after being pulled during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler wipes his face after giving up a two-run home run to San Francisco Giants' Tommy La Stella during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Philadelphia.
9 of9
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Buster Posey had his first multihomer game in nearly five years, Alex Dickerson and Wilmer Flores connected during a six-run eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants muscled past the Philadelphia Phillies 10-7 Tuesday night.
Tommy La Stella also homered for San Francisco, which got all of its run via the long ball. The Giants have 25 homers through 17 games, a surprising surge for a club that's finished in the bottom third of the league in homers in eight of the past 10 seasons.