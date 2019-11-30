Powell leads Raptors to 6th straight win, 90-83 over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Norman Powell scored a career-best 33 points as the Toronto Raptors won their sixth straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 90-83 on Friday night.

Powell was 7-for-9 shooting in the third quarter, including three 3-pointers.

Fred Van Fleet added 22 points for the Raptors, who won despite Pascal Siakam's 4-for-22 shooting. Siakam finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Evan Fournier scored 19 points for Orlando, which has lost four of five. Markelle Fultz added 15 points. Aaron Gordon, who played 32 minutes for Orlando after missing three games with a right ankle contusion, had eight points and eight rebounds.

The Magic led by 11 twice in the first half. Van Fleet hit a pair of 3-pointers that helped the Raptors cut Orlando's lead to 47-40 by halftime.

Powell scored Toronto's first 10 points in the second half, eight as part of a 13-0 run that gave the Raptors a 60-53 lead late in the third quarter.

Powell's final 3-pointer gave Toronto an 83-72 lead, their largest of the game, with less than three minutes left.

TIP-INS

Raptors: G Kyle Lowry (fractured left thumb) and F Serge Ibaka (sprained right ankle) sat out their 10th straight games. ... Toronto opponents are shooting .408 after 18 games. Milwaukee's .433 opposing field-goal percentage led the NBA last season.

Magic: C Nikola Vucevic missed a fourth straight game with a sprained right ankle. ...The Magic unveiled new grey and orange City Edition uniforms. ... For the 27th straight year, the Magic served Thanksgiving Breakfast at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida on Thursday. Coach Steve Clifford sponsored the meal, while CEO Alex Martins led a contingent of Magic staff in serving breakfast to more than 700 men, women and children.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Magic: Host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports