Power-play goals push Vancouver over Winnipeg, 3-2 Nov. 20, 2021 Updated: Nov. 20, 2021 1:50 a.m.
1 of15 Winnipeg Jets' Logan Stanley, back, tries to check Vancouver Canucks' Jason Dickinson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP) Rich Lam/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Vancouver Canucks' Kyle Burroughs, middle, celebrates with Tyler Myers, left, and Elias Pettersson after scoring a goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP) Rich Lam/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Vancouver Canucks' Kyle Burroughs, left, checks Winnipeg Jets' Evgeny Svechnikov into the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP) Rich Lam/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko tries to catch a high shot from the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP) Rich Lam/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Vancouver Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson, right, collects the puck after breaking free from Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP) Rich Lam/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Vancouver Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson, right, celebrates with Nils Hoglander, Vasily Podkolzin and Elias Pettersson, from left, after scoring a goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP) Rich Lam/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Vancouver Canucks' Conor Garland, left, celebrates with Bo Horvat after scoring a goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP) Rich Lam/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Copp, left, tries to put a backhand shot past Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP) Rich Lam/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Vancouver Canucks' Jason Dickinson falls to the ice after getting hit by Winnipeg Jets' Logan Stanley during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP) Rich Lam/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Winnipeg Jets' Logan Stanley (64) takes out Vancouver Canucks' Jason Dickinson along the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP) Rich Lam/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland scored power-play goals for the Vancouver Canucks to snap a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.
Defenseman Kyle Burroughs, with his first NHL goal, also scored for the Canucks who were 0-4-1 in their previous five games. Thatcher Demko stopped 36 shots.