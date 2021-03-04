Power play sends Blues to 3-2 win over skidding Ducks March 4, 2021 Updated: March 4, 2021 12:40 a.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Binnington made 27 saves and the St. Louis Blues scored on all three of their power plays Wednesday night in a 3-2 victory over the skidding Anaheim Ducks.
Oskar Sundqvist, Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford each had a goal for St. Louis, which is 6 for 10 with the man advantage against Anaheim this season. Overall, the Blues have converted on just 17.1% of their power plays — which ranks 24th in the NHL.