Pozuelo scores in 84th, Toronto FC beats Inter Miami 2-1

Toronto FC's Michael Bradley, right, challenges Inter Miami's Rodolfo Pizarro, left, during the first half of an MLS match, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. Toronto FC's Michael Bradley, right, challenges Inter Miami's Rodolfo Pizarro, left, during the first half of an MLS match, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. Photo: Jessica Hill, AP Photo: Jessica Hill, AP Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Pozuelo scores in 84th, Toronto FC beats Inter Miami 2-1 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo scored on a penalty kick in the 84th minute and Toronto FC beat Inter Miami 2-1 on Sunday night to remain in contention for the Supporters’ Shield as the regular-season champion.

Toronto (13-4-5) moved into a tie with the Philadelphia Union atop the MLS standings, but Philadelphia holds the tiebreaker over the Reds.

Toronto and Philadelphia each have a game remaining next Sunday, with Toronto playing at the New York Red Bulls, and Philadelphia hosting New England.

Columbus beat the visiting Union 2-1 on Sunday.

Blaise Matuidi gave Inter Miami (6-13-3) the lead in the 42nd minute. Ayo Akinola tied it for Toronto in the 55th.