Prairie View 59, Jackson St. 50

Cook 1-4 0-0 2, Mansel 1-3 2-4 4, Evans 6-14 1-2 14, Hunt 3-7 0-0 6, C.Young 3-10 0-0 8, T.Young 3-14 0-0 8, Adams 3-11 2-2 8. Totals 20-63 5-8 50.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling