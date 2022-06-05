Prajzner sparks Notre Dame to 6-4 win over Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Zack Prajzner hit a game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning and drove in the go-ahead run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh to help Notre Dame rally for a 6-4 victory over No. 16 overall seed Georgia Southern on Saturday in the Statesboro Regional.

Notre Dame (37-14) advances to Sunday's title game against the winner of an elimination game between Georgia Southern (41-19) and Texas Tech on Sunday morning. A loss by the Fighting Irish would force a finale on Monday.