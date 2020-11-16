https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/Presidents-Cup-Standings-15731317.php
Presidents Cup Standings
At Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|1.
|Justin Thomas
|2,953
|2.
|Dustin Johnson
|2,781
|3.
|Webb Simpson
|2,152
|4.
|Collin Morikawa
|2,027
|5.
|Bryson DeChambeau
|1,764
|6.
|Xander Schauffele
|1,729
|7.
|Daniel Berger
|1,649
|8.
|Patrick Reed
|1,580
|9.
|Patrick Cantlay
|1,456
|10.
|Brendon Todd
|1,422
|11.
|Lanto Griffin
|1,398
|12.
|Harris English
|1,298
|13.
|Scottie Scheffler
|1,211
|14.
|Kevin Na
|1,171
|15.
|Tony Finau
|1,139
|1.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|JPN
|68.43
|2.
|Carlos Ortiz
|MEX
|57.75
|3.
|Joaquin Niemann
|CHI
|55.75
|4.
|Louis Oosthuizen
|RSA
|48.67
|5.
|Sebastián Muñoz
|COL
|42.14
|6.
|George Coetzee
|RSA
|40.33
|7.
|Cameron Smith
|AUS
|39.04
|8.
|Mackenzie Hughes
|CAN
|37.96
|9.
|Garrick Higgo
|RSA
|32.31
|10.
|Yuki Inamori
|JPN
|32.00
|11.
|Abraham Ancer
|MEX
|31.82
|12.
|Masahiro Kawamura
|JPN
|29.91
|13.
|Danie van Tonder
|RSA
|29.00
|14.
|Sungjae Im
|KOR
|26.04
|15.
|Rikuya Hoshino
|JPN
|21.12
