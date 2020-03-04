Prijovic carries Maine past Hartford 71-65

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Nedeljko Prijovic had 22 points as eighth-place Maine defeated third-place Hartford 71-65 on Tuesday night in a regular-season finale.

Sergio El Darwich added 20 points for the Black Bears (9-21, 5-11), who advance to play No. 1 seed Vermont in the conference tournament on Saturday.

Prijovic hit 8 of 10 shots, including 6 of 8 from deep. He added five assists.

Stephane Ingo had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Maine and Andrew Fleming added 10 points.

Malik Ellison had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (16-15, 9-7), who can finish no worse than the No. 3 seed. Moses Flowers added 15 points and six rebounds. Traci Carter had 2 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds and seven steals.

The Black Bears leveled the season series against the Hawks with the win. Hartford defeated Maine 55-49 on Feb. 1.

