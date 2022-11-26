Princeton 56, Northeastern 54

Nwagha 5-8 0-0 10, Stucke 0-2 1-2 1, McClintock 3-8 1-2 8, Telfort 8-14 2-3 18, Woods 2-7 0-0 5, Pridgen 4-15 0-0 8, Cormier 1-4 0-0 2, Metcalf 1-3 0-0 2, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 4-7 54.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling