Princeton 68, Columbia 49

Evbuomwan 7-10 0-0 14, Kellman 2-5 5-9 9, Pierce 2-7 2-3 6, Allocco 6-9 1-1 16, Langborg 1-9 1-2 3, Lee 3-6 0-0 6, Austin 1-3 0-0 3, Peters 0-4 0-0 0, Martini 0-1 3-3 3, Scott 2-4 0-1 4, O'Connell 2-4 0-0 4, Byriel 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Kiszka 0-0 0-0 0, Adebayo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 12-19 68.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling