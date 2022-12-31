Princeton 69, Harvard 66

Ajogbor 0-0 0-0 0, Ledlum 8-20 3-8 22, Nelson 1-10 0-0 3, Sakota 1-6 0-0 3, Silverstein 3-6 1-2 9, Okpara 6-7 2-2 15, Tretout 4-8 0-2 9, Hemmings 2-2 1-2 5, Simon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 7-16 66.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling