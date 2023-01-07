Princeton 75, Cornell 68

Evbuomwan 6-10 2-5 15, Kellman 1-1 0-0 2, Pierce 4-8 1-2 9, Allocco 3-9 3-4 11, Langborg 4-12 9-10 20, Austin 6-6 4-5 18, Lee 0-0 0-0 0, Peters 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 19-26 75.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling