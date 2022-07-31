Profar homers to help Manaea, Padres beat Twins 3-2 BERNIE WILSON, AP Sports Writer July 31, 2022 Updated: July 31, 2022 7:15 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar, front left, slides safety into third base on single by Jake Cronenworth as Minnesota Twins third baseman Jose Miranda, right, watches the play and third base coach Matt Williams, center top, points to the ball in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 San Diego Padres' Luke Voit claps his hands after driving in the go-ahead run against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 San Diego Padres' Luke Voit watches his RBI-single against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham is congratulated by teammates after scoring on a single by Jake Cronenworth against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Dylan Bundy winds up against the San Diego Padres in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Minnesota Twins' Jose Miranda points skyward as he crosses the plate after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 31, 2022, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin, right, is ejected from a baseball game by first base umpire Jerry Layne in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in San Diego. Derrick Tuskan/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar homered for the second straight game and had a hand in the go-ahead rally for the San Diego Padres, who beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 3-2 Sunday to take two of three in the series.
That sixth-inning rally backed left-hander Sean Manaea (6-5), who overcame home runs by Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda to get the win. Luis Garcia pitched a perfect ninth for his first save. The Padres are giving Taylor Rogers a break from the closer role after he blew consecutive saves last week against Detroit.