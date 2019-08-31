Profar offsets blown double play, lifts A's over Yankees 8-2

Oakland Athletics' Jurickson Profar follows through on a two-run double during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in New York. Oakland Athletics' Jurickson Profar follows through on a two-run double during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in New York. Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Profar offsets blown double play, lifts A's over Yankees 8-2 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurickson Profar delivered two tiebreaking hits to atone for his role in the double-reversal of a double play, and the Oakland Athletics beat the New York Yankees 8-2 Friday night.

Profar connected in the second for a 1-0 lead and added a two-run double in the sixth for a 4-2 edge. That made up for his flawed footwork as the pivot on a blown double play in the fourth that led to a Yankees run.

Oakland pulled within a half-game of Cleveland for the top AL wild card, and held its one-game edge over Tampa Bay for the second. The A's swept a three-game series against the AL East-leading Yankees in Oakland last week.

New York ended a four-game winning streak hours after placing Gio Urshela on the 10-day injured list, giving the club a record 29 players on the IL this season.

CC Sabathia was pulled after three innings with a recurrence of his on-going knee issues, and Tommy Kahnle (3-1) allowed three runs in the sixth.

Oakland left-hander Brett Anderson (11-9) pitched two-run ball over six innings. He allowed six hits, struck out one and induced 14 groundouts.

New York went ahead 2-1 after the unusual replay challenge. Austin Romine hit into an apparent 6-4-3 double play, but replays showed Profar pulled his foot off the bag before catching a feed from shortstop Marcus Semien. Profar was flipped by a hard, clean slide from Brett Gardner, and his throw was shown to be a hair late to first.

The Yankees took the lead on Mike Tauchman's groundball double play the next at-bat.

Kahnle blew that advantage two innings later. Seth Brown delivered a pinch-hit, RBI double to tie it before Profar's two-run knock.

Brown added two RBI singles after that while Oakland pulled away. Mark Canha had an RBI triple off Cory Gearrin in the seventh, and Semien hit his 25th homer leading off the ninth.

Profar's homer off Sabathia was his 18th of the season and second in two games.

Struggling former closer Blake Treinen pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for Oakland. He struck out two, and Profar made a diving stop and two-hop throw on Romine's grounder to end it.

BRONX BEAT

Urshela's IL stint pushed New York past the 2016 Dodgers, who set a record with 28 players on the then-disabled list.

"It's been one of the story lines of our season," manager Aaron Boone said. "Losing guys and getting guys back."

Sabathia made his third start since an IL stint caused by right knee pain, and his balky landing leg troubled him again. He lacked his usual pinpoint command, and he was pulled after three innings of one-run ball. He threw 48 pitches. New York said no tests were planned.

Slugging first baseman Luke Voit was activated. He'd been out since July 30 with a sports hernia. He drilled hard singles in his first two at-bats.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: 3B Matt Chapman returned to the lineup after being held out Thursday, a day after taking a pitch off his helmet.

Yankees: CF Aaron Hicks (right flexor strain) was expected to meet with a doctor prior to the game. ... RHP Dellin Betances (right shoulder impingement) will throw a bullpen at the team's complex in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, then throw his next session in New York on Monday to avoid the approaching hurricane. ... LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery) pitched 1 2/3 innings with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, allowing a run and striking out three.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Domingo Germán (17-3, 4.03) has won eight of his past 10 starts and is closing in on a most-unexpected 20-win season. His only loss in that stretch came at Oakland on Aug. 20, when he allowed six runs in 5 1/3 innings. He'll start Saturday against A's RHP Homer Bailey (12-8, 5.04), who handed Germán one of his three defeats while with Kansas City in April.

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports