Promising talent linking with veteran presence

Following a strong showing in its first competition of the season, Shelton boys’ indoor soccer coach Mike Barone pointed to his team’s focus as a starting point.
“I'm proudest of how prepared our boys were. But we cannot teach their heart and how hard they compete. That's all them. That's always them, and I love how hard they work and how hard they race,” he said. “Wherever the numbers wind up, it's very satisfying to see tough workouts at practice turn into big improvements inside Floyd Little.”