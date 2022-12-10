Providence 93, Albany (NY) 55

Beagle 3-11 3-3 9, Edmead 2-7 5-6 9, Patel 3-9 1-1 8, Drumgoole 6-20 2-3 19, Hutcheson 0-7 0-0 0, Reddish 4-7 0-0 8, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Amica 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-67 11-13 55.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling