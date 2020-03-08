Providence continues its roll rolling over DePaul

Recommended Video:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A.J. Reeves led the starting five in double figures with 19 points, Nate Watson scored 18 and Providence decimated DePaul 93-55 on Saturday.

Alpha Diallo scored 17, David Duke 16 and Luwane Pipkins 12 for Providence (19-12, 12-6 Big East), which made 10 of 23 (43.5%) from 3-point range.

The Friars have won six straight, which marks the fourth time in school history the team has won a program best six straight in the Big East. Their 12-6 record in conference is their best-ever in the Big East.

Providence led 25-15 after the Blue Demons' Nate Watson made two foul shots midway through the first half. The Friars then proceeded to outscore DePaul 30-10 and led by 30 at intermission. Providence was 17 of 33 (51.5) from the field and made eight 3s before the break.

Charlie Moore led DePaul (15-16, 3-15) with 14 points and Nick Ongenda added 10.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25