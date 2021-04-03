Purr-fect night: Bauer solid, cat takes field in Dodgers win

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Bauer took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning in his Los Angeles debut before allowing a pair of two-run homers, and the Dodgers held on after building a big lead to beat the Colorado Rockies 11-6 on Friday night.

The game had a little bit of everything, from seven of the Dodgers' 16 hits going for extra bases — no homers, though — to a gray cat making a surprise entrance onto the field in the eighth inning. The furry feline hung out in center with Cody Bellinger for a moment before being picked up and ushered out by stadium personnel.

Bauer (1-0) was purring along through six innings as the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner baffled the Rockies with a dancing slider and nasty four-seam fastball.

Then, the seventh rolled around.

Trevor Story broke up Bauer's no-hit bid with a single and Charlie Blackmon ended the shutout with a two-run homer. Ryan McMahon later followed with another two-run homer. David Price eventually replaced Bauer and proceeded to give up back-to-back homers to Dom Nuñez and Sam Hilliard, suddenly turning a 10-0 rout into a 10-6 game.

It was only the second time in Rockies history they homered four times in an inning. The other time was June, 6, 1999.

Wearing his pants pulled up high to reveal those Dodger blue socks, Bauer went 6 1/3 innings and allowed four runs while striking out 10.

The 30-year-old righty signed a $102 million, three-year deal as a free agent in February after going 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA last season for Cincinnati.

In spring training, Bauer challenged himself in a start by keeping his right eye closed to get out of a jam.

He probably wanted to close his eyes during that seventh inning. Before then, the only Rockies player to reach base against Bauer was C.J. Cron, who walked in the second inning and reached on third baseman Justin Turner’s error in the fifth.

Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela (0-1) uncharacteristically scuffled at home, lasting 3 1/3 innings and allowing seven runs. He entered the game with six wins over his last eight home starts.

The reigning World Series champion Dodgers improved to 23-8 against the Rockies over the last three seasons. They lost the season opener 8-5 on Thursday in a game when Clayton Kershaw struggled and Bellinger had a homer turned into an RBI single and an out for passing Turner on the bases.

COORS ALL-STAR GAME?

Major League Baseball reversed its decision to have Atlanta host this summer’s All-Star Game. The move came in response to a sweeping new voting law in Georgia that critics say will negatively affect communities of color.

Asked if Coors Field should be the replacement site, pitcher Jon Gray responded: "The Home Run Derby would be legendary.”

BAUER'S CAUSE

Bauer's 10 strikeouts raised $10, 000 as part of a new initiative he launched earlier in the day called “Ks for a Cause.” Each month a new nonprofit group focused on STEM or youth programming in the Los Angeles area will be designated and receive $1,000 per strikeout.

DEBUTS

Rockies relievers Ben Bowden and Jordan Sheffield both made their major league debut.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: C Austin Barnes (hand) had a scheduled day off, but manager Dave Roberts expected him to be in the lineup Saturday.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (strained shoulder) is going through strengthening exercises in Arizona. “He’s feeling better each and every day,” manager Bud Black said.

UP NEXT

Dodgers righty Walker Buehler takes the mound Saturday, while the Rockies counter with Gray. The right-handed Gray made eight starts last season before going on the injured list with inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

