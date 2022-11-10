Quinnipiac 102, Stonehill 95

Nweke 5-7 0-2 11, Otieno 1-1 0-0 2, Balanc 7-15 3-3 20, Jones 4-9 6-6 17, Chenery 2-6 1-3 6, Kortright 5-7 0-0 14, Lewis 1-6 0-0 2, Williams 2-5 4-5 10, Riggins 3-4 4-5 10, Reyes 3-5 3-4 10. Totals 33-65 21-28 102.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling